JACKSONVILLE, Florida — For the first time since Week Four, Jaguars' star running back Leonard Fournette was back on the practice field taking part in individual drills.

And he wasn't alone.

James O'Shaughnessy (hip) and D.J. Hayden (toe) also returned to practice Monday, as the Jaguars officially began the second half of the season.

Fournette re-injured his hamstring against the New York Jets and had not practiced fully since. He took reps with the first-team offense, while newly acquired Carlos Hyde received the second-team reps at running back.

Blake Bortles (shoulder) was also a full participant, running with the first-team offense.

The Jaguars (3-5) kick-off against the Colts (3-5) Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

© 2018 WTLV