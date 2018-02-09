Former Jaguars players didn't fare very well during final cuts on Saturday. As teams looked to trim their rosters down to 53 players, several former Jaguars were let go.

Below is a list of former Jaguars players who were waived or released this weekend:

RELEASED

C Luke Bowanko (New England Patriots)

LB Jonathan Freeny (Detroit Lions)

DT Stefan Charles (Kansas City Chiefs)

C Demetrius Rhaney (Washington Redskins)

WAIVED

DE Cap Capi (Arizona Cardinals)

WR Rasheed Bailey (Carolina Panthers)

CB Doran Grant (Chicago Bears)

S Marqueston Huff (Dallas Cowboys)

WR Mekale McKay (Dallas Cowboys)

OT Jeremiah Poutasi (Denver Broncos)

LB Marcus Rush (Denver Broncos)

RB Bronson Hill (Green Bay Packers)

DT Darius Kilgo (Houston Texans)

LB Tyrone Holmes (Kansas City Chiefs)

TE Braedon Bowman (Los Angeles Chargers)

CB Taurean Nixon (Los Angeles Rams)

DE Jonathan Woodard (Miami Dolphins)

OL Malcolm Bunche (New York Giants)

WR Amba Etta-Tawo (New York Giants)

RB Jhurell Pressley (New York Giants)

CB Raysean Pringle (Oakland Raiders)

