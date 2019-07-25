Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles estimated he'd thrown once maybe twice since the team broke Mini-Camp on June 13th.

And that was with his wife, former Division I volleyball player, Tori, running routes for him.

"She's got great hands. Way more athletic than me," Foles smiled.

While some quarterbacks must throw every single day, as Foles explained, he'd much rather break away from the sport during the mandatory, five-week break.

"On the first day [of Training Camp], I want to be so excited to throw. Like I was excited to get back, throw, and fire it around," he said.

Without any nerves, too.

Expectations are sky-high for the former Super Bowl MVP's first season in Jacksonville. But Foles' approach: ignore the pressure and make sure everyone in the huddle is doing the same.

"My dad always said growing up, ‘Don’t ever look at the clock, don’t ever look at the score, just play. Play as hard as you can, and play to the best of your ability, and that’s good enough,’" Foles recalled. "It took me about 28 years to actually figure that out, but Dad was right, and I try to teach that to other guys because the ultimate goal is to alleviate anxiety so we can play with the best of our abilities out there.

"I don't need to add pressure like 'there's 8 minutes left in this game, WE HAVE TO SCORE. [Because] then, it's like you're putting more pressure on yourself. The game's already a high-strung situation! So the big thing is to step in the huddle and say 'hey -- just stay in this moment.'"

And this moment -- his first Training Camp as a starting quarterback in the National Football League -- does not appear too big for Nick Foles.