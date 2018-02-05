The Jaguars decided to pass on adding depth players to certain positions during the NFL Draft, leaving room for opportunities at those spots.

The public confidence in the incumbent talent on the roster should benefit several players who were previously at the bottom of the depth chart. With less talent standing in their way, those deep reserves could turn into key role players moving forward.

Blair Brown, LB, Second Season

Last Season Snap Count/Production: 48 defensive snaps (4.64%), 15 tackles

Analysis: The Jaguars have a clear opening at SAM linebacker and head coach Doug Marrone endorsed Brown as the definitive leader in the clubhouse for the spot on Saturday. Brown received two starts last season and clearly impressed the coaching staff during his limited playing time on defense.

The Jaguars passed on adding a linebacker early in the draft, choosing to select Wisconsin's Leon Jacobs in the seventh round to give the team options at the position. Brown has experience and Marrone's approval on his side against Jacobs.

Corey Grant, RB, Fourth Season

Last Season Snap Count/Production: 49 offensive snaps (4.35%), 30 carries for 248 rushing yards and two touchdowns, three catches for 41 receiving yards

Analysis: While the Jaguars unleashed Grant during the first half of the AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots in January, his playing time was fairly inconsistent during the regular season and playoffs. With Chris Ivory now in Buffalo, Grant should have the opportunity to earn consistent touches during games.

The Jaguars failed to add a running back in the draft and have yet to announce a signing at the position in undrafted free agency. Grant's competition for snaps will be T.J. Yeldon, Tim Cook and Brandon Wilds. Given his unrivaled speed and lofty restricted tender salary ($2.9 million), it seems easy to predict a bigger role for Grant.

James O'Shaughnessy, TE, Fourth Season

Last Season Snap Count/Production: 236 offensive snaps (21%), 14 catches for 149 receiving yards and a touchdown

Analysis: The Jaguars added two tight ends during free agency but also released veteran Marcedes Lewis. Most pundits predicted the Jaguars would add a talented two-way tight end in the draft but the team decided against making that selection. All of the moving parts have paved the way for O'Shaugnessy to receive more playing time.

The young tight end arrived in Jacksonville without having the proper training camp background. He was forced to learn on the fly, as he played right away. Now familiar with Nathaniel Hackett's system, he should be able to make his way into more two-tight end sets. While Austin Seferian-Jenkins should be at the top of the depth chart, O'Shaughnessy will compete with Niles Paul, David Grinnage and Ben Koyack for the No. 2 job.

Lerentee McCray, DE/LB, Sixth Season

Last Season Snap Count/Production: 21 defensive snaps (2%), 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks

Analysis: McCray has positional versatility on defense. He could compete at SAM linebacker or become the third defensive end in the Jaguars' weak-side rotation. McCray re-signed with the team after being listed as the squad's Pro Bowl special teams representative for fan voting last year. He should see an increased role somewhere on defense, given his experience within the system.

Carroll Phillips, DE, Second Season

Last Season Snap Count/Production: 2 defensive snaps (0.19%), 0 tackles

Analysis: Much like McCray, Phillips has the positional versatility to excel at SAM linebacker or weak-side defensive end. He was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster in the middle of his rookie season, which forced him into a special teams role. He only received two snaps on defense, which was less than one percent of the action on that side of the ball for the year.

Phillips was considered among the strongest undrafted free agents last season. With the Jaguars choosing to not draft a pass rusher this past weekend, he should have the opportunity to fill out the defensive end rotation moving forward.

