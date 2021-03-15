Five players the Jaguars should target in free agency

With the most cap space in the league, Jacksonville has the ability to make multiple, splash signings -- and then some

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of holes on their roster.

Not even the mystic power of new head coach Urban Meyer can solve that overnight. Ditto to the $71.6M in cap space the team will officially be able to spend on Wednesday, when the league year opens. As much as general manager Trent Baalke told reporters last week the team is "going to use the dollars," free agency will not cure all the Jaguars' ills.

But it is a starting point.

With that in mind, as well as the priorities both Meyer and Baalke have outlined in recent media availabilities, here are five players the Jaguars should prioritize this week when teams are finally able to speak, meet, and sign free agents.

1. Dalvin Tomlinson, DT

Last Tuesday, Meyer was asked the strengths and weaknesses of the current roster. After beginning with the quarterback position, he immediately pivoted to the trenches.

"I always believe you build your team around the defensive line and you move backwards, so that’s what we’re going to do," he said. "The defensive line will be solidified first and then we move to the back of the defense and our defensive secondary needs to be revamped in a few spots."

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know the Jaguars will be addressing Meyer's "priority number one" -- the quarterback position -- in this April's NFL Draft. It would appear defensive line is priority number two.

Thus, throwing a boatload of cash at an ascending nose tackle like Tomlinson should be tops on the priority list.

The 27-year old Georgia native was drafted by the Giants in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He has not missed a single game in four seasons. He has not missed a single start in four seasons ("the best ability is accountability," right?). His stats over those four seasons: 207 tackles, eight sacks, 21 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and 20 quarterback hits. Tomlinson is an elite run defender; the Jaguars had the third-worst rush defense in the NFL in 2020, giving up 153.3 yards per game on average.

Then there is the pedigree. Tomlinson was a part of four, National Championship teams at the University of Alabama. Meyer has continuously stressed bringing in winners, "the most competitive people in the world." New Jaguars defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi was with Tomlinson in Tuscaloosa for three of those seasons, too.

Over The Cap projects Tomlinson to earn $8.2M per year. That is nowhere near the Top-10 at his position. That is well outside the Top-20. If that truly is the number Tomlinson would command, the Jaguars have the ability to overpay -- and, even if he doesn't pan out, would still come away relatively unscathed.

2. Justin Houston, EDGE

We're staying along the defensive line and building out, as Meyer suggested. Think of this move in the same vein as the signing of Calais Campbell a few years ago (even if Houston is already 32 years old). As it stands now, the eldest defensive lineman on the books for the Jaguars in 2021 is former undrafted free agent Daniel Ekuale. He's 27 years old and has played in 16 career games.

Houston is a two-time All-Pro, a four-time Pro Bowler, and has appeared in 134 career games. Just a bit more experience and veteran savvy.

The Jaguars will expect Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson to do most of the heavy lifting in the pass-rush department; they're both former first-round selections and 23 and 21 years old, respectively. While Houston may not be racking up the 22 sacks in 2021 that he did in 2014, Houston did have eight sacks one year ago for the Colts, and 11 sacks in 2019. Moreover, he did not miss a game or a start in his two years in Indianapolis. He's also a fit for Joe Cullen's 3-4 Defense.

Over The Cap projects Houston's value in 2021 at $5.2M. Compared to the money that will be thrown at edge rushers Shaq Barrett and Carl Lawson, that's nothing. The Jaguars have only had three players top eight sacks over the past three seasons. If that's all Houston gets the Jaguars, the signing was worth it.

There is familiarity, too: Meyer's staff at Florida did offer Houston coming out of Statesboro High School. He ultimately ended up playing in the annual Florida-Georgia Game anyways -- just in red-and-black. Might the allure of one last ride off into the sunset close to home bring Houston back to the Southeast?

3. Curtis Samuel, WR

The biggest elephant in the room of any Jaguars' free agent target. Meyer has consistently referenced putting a "fast" team on the field -- literally, yes, but also mentally and emotionally. Samuel ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in 2017. That was coming out of Ohio State University... where he played for and was recruited by Meyer.

But as Meyer has also emphasized: it isn't just about 40 times.

Samuel is another gadget player, a "Swiss Army Knife" in the same mold as Percy Havin was for Meyer at the University of Florida. He's the slot receiver the Jaguars have craved for years. He can also be a deep ball threat. He, like Laviska Shenault, can line up at running back.

Coaching can be contributed to Samuel's fluctuating numbers with the Carolina Panthers early on in his career. He had a career-high, 77 receptions in first-year offensive coordinator Joe Brady's scheme in 2020. Samuel also had 41 carries in 2020; he had 31 the three previous years combined. Samuel is not the "homerun" threat that Meyer has also said the Jaguars need, but he absolutely fills yet another hole on this roster. Samuel's ability to play both slot and tailback would free up Shenault to showcase his ability as a deep ball threat, too.

Expected value per Over The Cap for Samuel is about $7M. This makes sense if the Jaguars are to stick with Shenault-D.J. Chark-Collin Johnson and then possibly add another deep-ball threat through the Draft; the team reportedly has met with and/or has interest in Purdue's Rondale Moore and Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette. But unless they're to draft Florida's Kadarius Toney, the Jaguars would be hard-pressed to find another "Swiss Army Knife" type player like Samuel this off-season.

4. Jonnu Smith, TE

Both Meyer and Baalke have been extremely vocal about the need to rebuild the Jaguars' tight end room from top-to-bottom. Even if it's not Smith, this reporter would bet the house that the Jaguars will sign at least one tight end, and it will probably be one of the "upper-tier" tight ends. They'll probably draft another before Day Three, too.

More than just a couple million bucks, the reason I went Smith over Hunter Henry is the untapped potential. In a Titans offense that is centered around the league leader in rushing (Derrick Henry), Smith still was able to haul in 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020, all career highs. His numbers in all three categories have increased each year he has been in the league. Urban Meyer may not be calling plays, but his teams at both Florida and Ohio State valued the tight end position a heckuva lot more than the Titans, often employing two on the field at once. Smith's blocking is a question mark (37.2 rating per Pro Football Focus), but once again, I expect the Jaguars to go out and sign/draft multiple tight ends. Maybe Smith isn't the primary blocking tight end, but he's still an integral part of the offense.

It is expected the Ocala-native (another selling-point) will command somewhere between $7M and $8M per year. Of all the free agents outlined so far, he's going to be the priciest. Henry will be equally as pricey -- and a full-year older. If the Jaguars are truly committed to revamping this position group, they will choose to spend the money here.

5. Anthony Harris, S

Quietly, Harris is arguably the best safety available on the free agent market this spring. Pro Football Focus gave him a 90.6 rating since 2018, making him the service's No. 1 rated free agent safety. Harris has missed just three games since 2014 (I do hope you're sensing a trend). He is coming off his first 100-plus tackle season. The Jaguars haven't had a safety go over 100-plus tackles since 2016 (Johnathan Cyprien). Jarrod Wilson's career high is 79, coming back in 2019.

Harris didn't record an interception in 2020 for a mediocre Vikings squad, but had nine the previous two seasons combined. As Jaguar Report noted one year ago, Jaguars safeties only had seven interceptions total between 2018 and 2019. They had five in 2020, but with Josh Jones (1) and Sidney Jones (2)'s future with the team in question, the Jaguars may only be returning three of those INTs.

A former undrafted free agent, Harris is a grinder -- another one of those "most competitive people in the room" that Meyer is seeking to add to his locker room. At 29, he'd provide veteran leadership, too. His age suggests Harris is in the middle of his prime right now, so why not strike the iron when it is hot? Over The Cap predicts Harris' cap number just north of $5M. Wilson, Jacksonville's highest paid safety at this moment, makes half of that.

-

... and for those keeping score: these five signings' base salary would total around $34 million for the 2021 season. That leaves Jacksonville another $36M to spend.