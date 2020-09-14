Minshew mania and mixed reactions: Fans react after first Jaguars game of the season

Fans are overwhelmingly responding online with terms like "Minshew mania" and "Minshew magic" after the Jaguars' 27-20 win.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Football fans are excited to have football back, even if they can’t watch in person, but for several thousand lucky Jaguars fans, they were able to be in the stands when the Jags won 27 to 20 to the Colts.

It’s easy to see who fans are loving: quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Fans are tweeting Minshew mania and Minshew magic after the game. One fan tweeted "The best quarterback in the state of Florida is Gardner Minshew."

Fans are tweeting Minshew mania and Minshew magic after the game. One fan tweeted "The best quarterback in the state of Florida is Gardner Minshew."

Here are some @Jaguars fan reactions... The gist of it is the people are here for @GardnerMinshew5. Later on #GMJ, @ChrisPorterFCN is LIVE! ROOOOLLLLL out of bed! pic.twitter.com/vHkHTaswTy — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) September 14, 2020

Fans are tweeting Minshew mania and Minshew magic after the game. One fan tweeted "The best quarterback in the state of Florida is Gardner Minshew."

On Facebook, one fan says he "wasn’t at the game due to restrictions this year but pray I am still alive when they put the Minshew statue outside the stadium."

Time for some MINSHEW MAGIC baby!!!!!!!!!!!! — Chris Porter (@ChrisPorterFCN) September 13, 2020

Not everybody is reacting with praise after the win.

The team decided to stay in the locker room during the National Anthem. Many fans on social media are expressing their disappointment with the Jags’ decision and saying they won’t be watching games this year because of it.

Were you at the Jaguars game today? If so, we want to talk to you! Send us a message on Facebook with your contact... Posted by First Coast News on Sunday, September 13, 2020

For the fans who do want to take part, there are new protocols in place for fans who come to TIAA Bank Field.

On the first NFL Sunday, more than 14,000 fans showed up to the Jags game. Masks were required and only allowed to be taken off when eating or drinking. Even parking spots at the stadium were marked off to separate fans and discourage tailgating.