Everything you need to know about the Jaguars-Seahawks game

Trevor Lawrence & co. will try to become the first Jacksonville team to win in Seattle. Kick-off is set for 4:05 p.m.

Fresh off their Week Seven bye, the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) Sunday, in hopes of building upon their walk-off win over the Dolphins in London two weeks ago. A win Sunday would mark the first win-streak for the Jaguars since they defeated the Bengals and Jets in back-to-back weeks in October 2019.

The 23-20 win in London marked the first of rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Urban Meyer's NFL careers. The win snapped a 20-game losing streak, the second-longest in NFL history, and a 399-day winless drought for the Jaguars. Lawrence finished 25-41 for 319 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The Jaguars will have the benefit of not having to face perennial All-Pro Russell Wilson (hand) in Seattle, as he is still on the Reserve/Injured List. Running back Chris Carson is also currently on the Reserve/Injured List. Veteran Geno Smith will start at quarterback for the Seahawks, who are winless since Wilson's injury against the Rams three weeks ago.

The Jaguars defense will still have to game-plan for stand-out wide receivers D.K. Metcalf (33 receptions, 537 yards, six touchdowns) and Tyler Lockett (29 receptions, 437 yards, three touchdowns). They will have starting cornerback Tyson Campbell back for the first time in three weeks opposite Shaq Griffin; Campbell missed the previous two games with a toe injury. Griffin will be making his return to Seattle where he spent the first four years of his career before signing a three-year, $40 million contract with the Jaguars this off-season.

Jaguars inactives vs Seahawks: CB Chris Claybrooks, TE Jacob Hollister, DE/LB Jordan Smith. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 31, 2021

Veteran linebacker Myles Jack (oblique) will also return for Jacksonville after missing the game in London. Starting defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (shoulder) was listed as Questionable but is active for Sunday's game.

Seattle has posted the third-worst run defense, so expect a heavy dose of James Robinson. The second-year running back is eighth in the NFL with 480 yards on the ground and has five touchdowns so far this year.