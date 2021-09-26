Everything you need to know ahead of Jaguars-Cardinals

The 0-2 Big Cats are still searching for their first win of the Urban Meyer Era.

Now the competition kicks up a notch.

The Jaguars (0-2) welcome Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' (2-0) second-ranked offense to Jacksonville for their Week Three match-up. The Jaguars are still searching for the first win of the Urban Meyer-Trevor Lawrence Era. Thanks to last year's, 15-game losing streak, the Jaguars are riding a 17-game losing streak; one more loss would be the fifth-longest in NFL history.

Now in his third season, Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has finally put it all together in 2021. He is second in the league in touchdowns thrown (7) and passing yards (689). While he is a willing-runner, Murray has only rushed 10 times for 51 yards, albeit for two scores in 2021.

Arizona's receiving corps is one of the best, if not the best, in the NFL. Perennial All-Pro Deandre Hopkins headlines the group, alongside former All-Pro A.J. Green. Rookie sensation Rondale Moore leads the team in receptions (11) and receiving yards (182) through two games of his young career. Fourth-year receiver Christian Kirk rounds out the group.

The Jaguars will be without starting cornerbacks C.J. Henderson (groin) and Tre Herndon (MCL sprain) in Sunday's game. Chris Claybrooks and the newly-signed Nevin Lawson will have their work cut out for them in the secondary.

#Jaguars inactives vs #Cardinals:



23 CB CJ Henderson

37 CB Tre Herndon

92 DE/OLB Jordan Smith

95 DL Roy Robertson-Harris

97 DT Jay Tufele

Arizona's defense is headlined by its pass-rush, led by All-Pro's Chandler Jones (5 sacks in Week One against the Titans) and former Texans captain J.J. Watt.

There's plenty of parallels between the two sides. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury joined the team in 2019, just as Arizona was set to select the reigning-Heisman Trophy winner Murray with the first overall pick. Kingsbury, the former Texas Tech head coach, had never coached in the NFL before. Urban Meyer's arrival in Jacksonville not-so-coincidentally coincided with the team selecting Lawrence first-overall in this past April's NFL Draft. While Murray was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, the Cardinals finished 5-10-1 in his and Kingsbury's first season. The Cardinals improved to 8-8 in 2020, but missed the playoffs.