x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Jacksonville Jaguars

Etienne Jr. expecting to have a break-out year in his third season with the Jaguars

He said on Saturday, he knows he isn't a rookie anymore. We saw him grow from year one to two. This season, he expects to make leap years in growth.
Credit: AP
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) carries against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When it comes to the Jaguars, another key player who's got the attention of everybody: running back, Travis Etienne jr. We're excited to see him go to work.

Last season, Etienne averaged five touchdowns and went for more than 1,000 yards.

The expectations, just like the rest of the offense are very high. With Etienne being in his third season, he holds himself to a higher standard.

He said on Saturday, he knows he isn't a rookie anymore. We saw him grow from year one to two. This season, he expects to make leap years in growth.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Jaguars donate 215 helmets to 7 local youth football teams

Before You Leave, Check This Out