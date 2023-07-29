Etienne Jr. expecting to have a break-out year in his third season with the Jaguars

He said on Saturday, he knows he isn't a rookie anymore. We saw him grow from year one to two. This season, he expects to make leap years in growth.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When it comes to the Jaguars, another key player who's got the attention of everybody: running back, Travis Etienne jr. We're excited to see him go to work.

Last season, Etienne averaged five touchdowns and went for more than 1,000 yards.

The expectations, just like the rest of the offense are very high. With Etienne being in his third season, he holds himself to a higher standard.