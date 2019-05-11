During a press conference on Tuesday, Jacksonville Jaguar's head coach Doug Marrone announced that Nick Foles would be the team's new starting quarterback.

"I think Gardner is a competitor, you know what he's done, he's done a great job," said Marrone. "I feel a whole lot different about him now than I did prior to him playing in a very positive way. We took some things and had some discussions on things we're going to work on going forward which will give him the ability to be a player in this league for a long time."

Nick Foles returned to practice two weeks ago for the first time since breaking his collar bone Sept. 8 in the season opener vs. Kansas City.

Due to his injury, the Jags new $88 million quarterback and former Super Bowl MVP focused on recovery while Gardner Minshew took his spot.

But something unexpected happened. Minshew became beloved by Jags fans for his mustache and jean shorts just as much as for his ability to lead the Jags to victory.

Marrone said the decision to bring Foles back as a starter is whats best for the Jaguars team as a whole.

