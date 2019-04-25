JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 9 p.m. UPDATE: Jaguars select Kentucky OLB/DE Josh Allen

8 p.m. UPDATE: The NFL draft is underway.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray

2. San Francisco 49ers: Ohio State DL Nick Bosa

3. New York Jets: Alabama DT Quinnen Williams

4. Oakland Raiders: Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LSU LB Devin White

6. New York Giants: Duke QB Daniel Jones

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen

8. Detroit Lions: Iowa TE T. J. Hockenson

9. Buffalo Bills: Houston DT Ed Oliver

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (Trade from Broncos): Michigan ILB Devin Bush

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Alabama OT Jonah Williams

12. Green Bay Packers: Michigan DE Rashan Gary

13. Miami Dolphins: Clemson DL Christian Wilkins

14. Atlanta Falcons: OG Chris Lindstrom

15. Washington Redskins: Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins

16. Carolina Panthers: FSU OLB Brian Burns

17. New York Giants: Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence

18. Minnesota Vikings: NC State C Garrett Bradbury

19. Tennessee Titans: Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons

20. Denver Broncos: Iowa TE Noah Fant

__________________________

6:55 p.m. UPDATE: First Coast News' live draft special airs on ABC-25 starting at 7 p.m.

___________________________

5 p.m. UPDATE: #TeamSideline make their official predictions:

Chris Porter: Ed Oliver

Mia O'Brien: Jonah Williams

Ben Murphy: T. J. Hockenson

____________________________

The NFL draft is finally here and baring a trade, the Jacksonville Jaguars are slated to pick seventh.

It appears national and local chatter about the pick has narrowed the selection down to three possible outcomes.

Will an irresistible defensive lineman fall to the Jaguars and allow them to secure the line for the future?

Will they take one of the two Iowa Hawkeyes tight ends on the board and fill a long-time position of weakness?

Or will they protect the multi-million-dollar investment they made at quarterback in the offseason, and select an offensive lineman?

Those three positions seem to be the most popular in discussions surrounding the Jaguars selection at seven. But the NFL Draft isn't popular because it's predictable. There will be plenty of drama, as the dominoes rarely ever fall where they're placed.

Stay up to date on the draft tonight by following Frist Coast News' #TeamSideline members Chris Porter, Ben Murphy, and Mia O'Brien.

The 2019 NFL Draft will be aired on ABC-25 starting at 8 p.m.