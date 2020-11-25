Jaguars to start Mike Glennon at quarterback, be without defensive coordinator Todd Wash against Browns

Doug Marrone benches rookie Jake Luton, wants Gardner Minshew to have "a full week of practice" before returning from hand injury

If you thought the 1-9 Jacksonville Jaguars had already faced their fair share of adversity -- think again.

It took head coach Doug Marrone more than five minutes at the top of his Wednesday morning press conference to rattle off the injuries, absences, and line-up changes expected for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Chief among those changes: journeyman Mike Glennon will become the Jaguars' third starting quarterback in five games. Marrone said he spoke with rookie Jake Luton, who had started the past three games with starter Gardner Minshew out with injury, and wants the sixth-round pick to "take a step back" and "digest things." Minshew, meanwhile, has returned to practice after multiple fractures in his thumb; however, Marrone still wishes to see "a full week of practice" out of the second-year QB. Minshew is expected to be Limited Sunday, and may have a chance to be the back-up to Glennon if his health permits.

The second-biggest bomb shell of the Wednesday teleconference: the Jaguars will be without three defensive coaches for Sunday's game due to COVID-19 protocols, including defensive coordinator Todd Wash. Defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich and defensive assistant Dwayne Stukes will also be unavailable; Rebrovich was unavailable this past Sunday against the Steelers due to COVID-19 protocol, too. At this time, all defensive coaches are coaching remotely for Jacksonville. Marrone and special teams assistant coach Mike Mallory will coach the defense on the field during practice this week, with safeties coach Joe Danna calling plays on Sunday. Danna previously called plays in the preseason for Jacksonville. Coaches not physically permitted into TIAA Bank Field due to COVID-19 protocols cannot coach on game day, even remotely -- so Wash is a wash for Sunday's contest with Cleveland.

After placing three players on the Injured Reserve Tuesday, Marrone also noted that several players will not practice Wednesday due to on-going injuries, including starting cornerback Sidney Jones, guard Andrew Norwell, and wide receivers D.J. Chark and Chris Conley. Wide Receiver Laviska Shenault, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, is expected to be Limited this week.