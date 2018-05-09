JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In March, Donte Moncrief bet on himself by signing a one-year, $9.6 million deal with the Jaguars during free agency. That gamble has already led to a heightened education.

During his four seasons in Indianapolis, Moncrief was rarely used in the slot. He was expected to stretch the field opposite fellow speedster T.Y. Hilton in the Colts' passing game. Injuries slowed him down over the last two seasons and a one-note role provided limited solutions.

Now in Jacksonville, Moncrief is healthy and has as an expanded repertoire. Jaguars wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell has tutored Moncrief as the wideout has added the slot position to his bag of tricks.

"It's pretty much my first time ever working in the slot and once I started working, Coach McCardell taught me a lot of things," Moncrief said to First Coast News on Wednesday. "Just going in the slot made things a lot easier. Just being able to do both things, you're able to get more yards and more catches."

Moncrief's expanded role should help him further his production and beef up his numbers if he is able to stay healthy throughout the season. McCardell worked wonders with up-and-comers like Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole and Jaydon Mickens last year after the Jaguars dealt with a handful of injuries at the position. Now the former Pro Bowl player-turned-coach is working to get the most he can out of Moncrief.

"The more you can do, the more passes you get," Moncrief said of his expanded role. "The more passes you get, the more opportunity for more catches and yards. Being able to play both slots and outside, just being able to learn those things, and Coach McCardell taking the time to teach me those things, it's made my game improve a lot."

Moncrief and McCardell have been able to forge a bond due to the latter's playing experience. The current player has accepted the coach's teachings because he was once in his pupil's position.

"It's huge because he knows everything, he's been able to play the position," Moncrief said. "He's taught me a lot since I've been here. From running routes to reading coverages, just having him in my circle has helped me out a lot."

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has noticed Moncrief's improvement over the last few months. Moncrief emerged in the preseason, building chemistry with Bortles in the process.

"He had a good slant that he ran against Minnesota and then obviously the big one against [Atlanta] in preseason [game] three," Bortles said. "That's just something that we haven't necessarily seen in a while, a guy that's able to go out there in press coverage and win on a slant and beat a guy one-on-one and get inside, he's been able to do that and I think he will be able to be a threat in the red zone when we get down there as well. I think he's been super impressive and is going to be a big part of our offense."

With Marqise Lee out for the season, Moncrief is expected to step up as the veteran leader in the wide receivers room. He has taken that role in stride so far.

"I'm just coming out and doing hard work every day so the young guys know that if you work hard during the week, it'll pay off in the games," Moncrief said. "Just showing the hard work, teaching guys how to study film and how to take care of their bodies so they can last the whole season. Other than that, the young guys are ready to go. They're fast [and] they're willing to learn, so it's a fun room."

Jacksonville's offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett wants to rotate his wide receivers into all three wideout roles. The depth at the wide receiver position is strong and Moncrief likes the versatility in the room.

"It's fun," Moncrief said. "You've got a lot of young guys that can run. It's a hungry room and everybody can play every position, that's the main thing that we said this offseason. You should know every position because you never know what can happen."

No matter what his role is this season, Moncrief has to deliver strong production. His one-year deal offers little security and his long-term NFL outlook will be greatly impacted by his performance this season.

"I've got a lot to prove," Moncrief said. "The last two years playing football, I was injured. Now I'm healthy, so it's time to show the world what I can do."

The Jaguars will face the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m.

