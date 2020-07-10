Jaguars place DJ Hayden on Injured Reserve list

Veteran cornerback among several Jaguars injured against Bengals Sunday

Less than 24 hours following the Jaguars 33-25 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Monday that he was "optimistic" about the half dozen injuries the team suffered at Paul Brown Stadium, save one: DJ Hayden.

Sure enough: the team placed the elder statesman of the Jaguars' secondary on the Injured List Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He will be eligible to return to practice in three weeks. Hayden had 13 tackles through four games this season.

In his absence, the Jaguars appear to have several options. They can opt to shift third-year cornerback Tre Herndon to Hayden's nickel position. They could also see what fourth-round draftee (and true nickel cornerback) Josiah Scott can do for the Jaguars (1-3). Scott has been inactive the previous three games.

The Jaguars did get some good news on the injury front. First, starting safety Jarrod Wilson has been Designated to Return from the Injured List. Additionally, linebacker Quincy Williams, who was Designated to Return last week, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. There was also no structural damage to left tackle Cam Robinson's knee after an injury he suffered Sunday against the Bengals. Center Brandon Linder was limited in practice for the first time since a knee injury Week Two. Rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault was able to return to practice Wednesday despite a hamstring injury.

Fellow rookie C.J. Henderson (shoulder) was an attendee but did not practice Wednesday. Myles Jack (ankle) and Josh Allen (knee) also did not practice.