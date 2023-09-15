Disney+ will show Jaguars players as 'Toy Story'-themed characters in international game against Falcons

'Toy Story Funday Football' will be a simulcast of the Jaguars' week four international game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. EST.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Have you became tired of listening to commentators during Jacksonville Jaguars games or maybe want to watch the football game alongside kids? Here's your chance to tune into something different as the NFL has partnered with Disney and ESPN to bring forth the first-ever 'Toy Story Funday Football.'

'Toy Story Funday Football' will be a simulcast of the Jaguars' week four international game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. EST, according to an Instagram post from Pixar, a computer animation film studio. The simulcast will be shown "in Andy's Room" as Jaguars and Falcons players will be transformed into Pixar-themed characters. Every run, pass and score will be "live and unpredictable."

In addition, the post states that 'Duke Caboom' will perform in the simulcast's halftime show.