The Jaguars bracing for Derrick Henry's stiff arm

Yes, yes the Jaguars are taking time out of their day to defend his stiff arm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Do you remember that cold Tennessee Thursday night some two years ago? To be more specific it was a battle between two teams, two rivals. One side more present than the other.

If you don't remember, don't worry the Jaguars memories are jogged every time a big man nicknamed King comes on the preparation sheet.

“I mean, obviously, we work as much tackling as we possibly can. But for him, we do a lot of work, each week when we play Tennessee, on his stiff arm. We’ve seen it, once again, many, many times. He’s got a [heck] of a stiff arm and we work drills specifically, obviously this week, when we go against Derrick every time we play him. So, his stiff arm is something that we work on each week when we play him.”

What surely runs through Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash's mind, like many Jaguars players that are still around, the famed 99-yard run Derrick Henry planted on this team December 6th, 2018.

That night resulted in 4 touchdowns on 238 yards of rushing for Henry. The Jaguars that night, like many since, lost 30 to 9.

Todd Wash knows that he continues to coach for his job and doesn't want a stiff arm to be the final thing that takes him down.