The Jaguars have no timetable for how long running back Leonard Fournette will be out after he felt tightness in his right hamstring during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

Fournette missed the team’s previous two games because of the injury and could be looking at a similar absence beginning this week at Kansas City — if not longer.

“I really don’t know,” coach Doug Marrone said Monday, a day after his team’s 31-12 victory. “Believe me, if I knew exactly what the deal was and I could tell you [Fournette would miss] three [games], six, 10, [be placed on injured reserve], I would. I just don’t know. Those injuries are tough.”

Marrone downplayed the likelihood of Fournette being placed on short-term injured reserve, which would require the team’s workhorse tailback to sit out of practice for at least six weeks and remain off the active roster for at least eight weeks.

Fournette had an MRI taken following Sunday’s game, and Marrone said the injury does not appear to have worsened since it became a problem during the second quarter of the Jaguars’ season opener.

“It’s legit,” Marrone said. “There is something there. We’ve just got to do everything we can to get that out, whatever that is that feels like it catches. That’s all I know.”

Fournette appeared to be running confidently before he left Sunday’s game during the second quarter. He had 11 carries for 30 yards as well as a 5-yard reception during the Jaguars’ first two offensive series.

Fournette was on the field for the Jaguars’ third drive but did not touch the ball before he exited the game.

“I thought he was looking good,” Marrone said. “You guys were out there. You saw him working. It’s different when you’re playing in a game. The game is different.”

Without Fournette, the Jaguars turned to T.J. Yeldon to shoulder the load.

Yeldon had 18 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 48 yards, including a 31-yard catch-and-run touchdown that came during the second quarter and gave the Jaguars a 13-0 lead.

In four games this season, Yeldon has run 49 times for 205 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown. The fourth-year tailback is tied for third on the team with 22 targets, which have resulted in 14 catches for 125 yards and two scores.

The Jaguars also have running backs Corey Grant and Brandon Wilds on the roster and could look outside of the organization for additional help if they feel Fournette’s injury is that significant.

“T.J. was a high draft pick,” Marrone said. “He’s as good as any running back, in my opinion. T.J. is like a starter. When Leonard is healthy and T.J. is healthy, we have two guys that can carry the load and do everything.”

It could be a while before the Jaguars have both players healthy.

The Jaguars are at Dallas in Week 6 and have games against Houston and Philadelphia (in London) prior to their Week 9 bye.

Holding Fournette out until Week 10 at Indianapolis would give his injured hamstring more than a full month to heal, though it may not be that serious.

However long Fournette is out, Yeldon figures to be the top tailback.

“T.J. has always been a very good back,” Marrone said. “He runs well, has good hands. Good protector. He does a lot of things well. We expect him to be that way.”

Click here to read the Florida Times-Union story.

© Exclusive to WTLV