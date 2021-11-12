Dawuane Smoot, Andrew Norwell are the 2021 recipients of Jaguars Foundation Community Leader Awards

Head coach Urban Meyer announced the recipients during Friday's press conference

Defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot and guard Andrew Norwell have been named the recipients of the Jaguars Foundation Community Leader Awards for 2021, per the team.

Smoot has been active in the Jacksonville community through his work with Feeding Northeast Florida, the Jacksonville Police Athletic League, and local STEM education. He and his wife also made a significant contribution to the Jacksonville Arts and Music School. Smoot is in his fifth season with the Jaguars.

Andrew Norwel''s foundation has continued to "block" hunger and ensure kids have healthy food throughout Florida, Ohio, and North Carolina, the locations where his career has spanned. He annually hosts "Turkey Time" with his fellow offensive linemen, providing hundreds of meals for children and their families across Jacksonville. Norwell also volunteered and served meals at USO Jacksonville. This is the Ohio State grad's third season in Jacksonville.