JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As the Jaguars prepare to cut down their roster from 89 to 53 players, the team could have an under-the-radar advantage heading into Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Fourth-year defensive end Dante Fowler was given a one-week suspension following a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. The former first-round pick will miss the Jaguars' regular-season opener against the New York Giants in Week 1.

While losing a key role player for any amount of time can be harmful to a team's performance, Fowler's short-term ban could offer a long-term benefit for the Jacksonville squad.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

The Jaguars need to make 36 roster moves in order to get down to 53 players. Those moves could include trades, releases, waivers or injured reserve designations. Fowler's suspension also offers an extra avenue for roster management through the league's suspended list. Fowler will not count against the active roster once he is placed on the list on Saturday.

Fowler's inclusion on the suspension list gives the Jaguars options when it comes to keeping their roster as strong as possible.

The Jaguars can use the injured reserve in two ways. The team can use the injury list to shorten the roster during final cuts by effectively ending a player's season before it starts. The squad can also keep a player on injured reserve with the designation to return. The designation would allow the player to return to the active roster after eight weeks. However, the return designation only works on players who are on the initial 53-man roster. Fowler's suspension would offer the Jaguars an extra spot to carry over an injured player past the cut-down deadline and allow the team to place him on injured reserve with the option to have that player return to the lineup when healthy.

The Jaguars could also use Fowler's absence to carry a "54th" player on the roster. Since Fowler doesn't count against the active roster, the Jaguars could house an extra player for an extended evaluation period. For instance, if the Jaguars only want to keep five cornerbacks but can't decide between two defensive backs at the bottom of the depth chart, the team could keep a sixth player at the position for a week. The Jaguars would then get three more practices and a game to make a decision at the position.

The extra spot could also be helpful with short-term injuries. If a notable active player is dealing with a minor injury that will keep him out of the lineup for a game or two, the Jaguars can use Fowler's spot to fill a need for an extra body at a weakened position. The spot could also be used to keep an under-the-radar player while the team monitors the waiver wire for upgrades.

While the Fowler suspension will never be considered good news, the Jaguars now have the flexibility to make it work to the team's advantage. The team has known about the suspension since July, so the planning around Fowler's absence has been in the works for over a month. With a strategy in place, the Jaguars could turn a lousy situation into a long-term asset as the team hopes to make another playoff run.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV