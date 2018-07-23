Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with an undisclosed injury, a league source told First Coast News on Monday.

Fowler will not be able to participate in practice while on the PUP list but can return at any point during training camp. The fourth-year defensive end spent the entire offseason program on the sidelines as he worked to recover from the same undisclosed injury that will keep him out of the initial practices of training camp.

Fowler's PUP designation comes just a few days after the defensive end was suspended for the first game of the upcoming season due to a violation of the league's personal conduct policy. Fowler will miss the Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants. His suspension will count even if he begins the season on PUP, which would cost him the first six games of the year.

With Fowler sidelined for the beginning of training camp, the Jaguars will have the opportunity to learn more about his potential Week 1 replacements. Dawuane Smoot, Carroll Phillips and Lerentee McCray will all be in the running to back up All-Pro defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on the weak side.

Smoot missed the entire offseason program due to a wrist injury, so he will need to make an impact during training camp and the preseason. Smoot flashed during his rookie season, producing five quarterback hits. He will need to show improvement when it comes to rushing the passer this summer.

Phillips spent half of last season on the practice squad but was eventually elevated to the main roster. Phillips was mostly used on special teams and contributed in the game's third phase during the team's playoff run to the AFC Championship Game.

McCray, a veteran with Super Bowl experience, rotated at defensive end early last season. He eventually became a nearly full-time special teams player but excelled in that area. He produced 1.5 sacks last season. McCray is the most experienced of the potential Fowler replacements.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

The Jaguars are preparing for the season during training camp and the preseason but Week 1 is the general jumping off point. With Fowler not available for Week 1, the Jaguars can use his absence to their advantage by giving Smoot, McCray and Phillips significant boosts in practice time.

Fowler is entering a contract year, so there is also added incentive to discover a long-term replacement for him if he leaves in free agency. The Jaguars decided to decline Fowler's fifth-year contract option in May and he is set to hit the open market next offseason. With a suspension and injury already clouding his potential final season in Jacksonville, the Jaguars need to be prepared to replace him.

Along with Fowler, tight end David Grinnage will also be sidelined on PUP for the start of training camp, the league source said. Grinnage is competing for a depth tight end job with the likes of James O'Shaughnessy, Ben Koyack and Scott Orndoff. Veterans Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul were added in free agency and are at the top of the depth chart.

With Grinnage out of action, the Jaguars may look to add another tight end to the group. If the team decides to keep the healthy group at five, Orndoff, who was added during organized team activities in May, will receive more reps during practices.

While Fowler and Grinnage are the initial PUP designations, the majority of the team isn't due back to TIAA Bank Field until Wednesday. Those returning players will then be evaluated and the team could decide to add to the PUP list.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV