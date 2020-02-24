“Mock Draft Season” comes to a head during the final week of February, as the scouts and administration from all 32 NFL teams will be in Indianapolis, Indiana, to check-out the 2020 NFL Draft hopefuls. And the First Coast Sports team has you covered every step of the way.
The hometown, Jacksonville Jaguars hold nine picks in this April’s NFL Draft:
- #9 Overall (First Round)
- #20 Overall (First Round)
- #42 Overall (Second Round)
- #73 Overall (Third Round)
- #106 Overall (Fourth Round)
- #147 Overall (Fifth Round)
- #169 Overall (Sixth Round)
- #186 Overall (Sixth Round)
- #200 Overall (Seventh Round)
Undoubtedly, many of those nine selections will be on display at Lucas Oil Stadium this week.
Below is a look at the 2020 NFL Combine schedule, including a recap of events that have already occurred. First Coast News will have live team coverage from Indianapolis beginning Monday, February 24.
Sunday, February 23
Quarterbacks, Tight Ends & Wide Receivers Arrive, Team Interviews
Monday, February 24
Quarterbacks, Tight Ends & Wide Receivers Measurements, Team Interviews
Running Backs, Linebackers, Specialists Arrive, Team Interviews
Tuesday, February 25
Head Coaches, General Managers Meet the Media
Quarterbacks, Tight Ends & Wide Receivers Meet the Media
Running Backs, Linebackers, Specialists Measurements, Team Interviews
Defensive Linemen, Linebackers Arrive, Team Interviews
Wednesday, February 26
Quarterbacks, Tight Ends & Wide Receivers Bench Press, Team Interviews
Running Backs, Linebackers, Specialists Meet the Media
Defensive Linemen, Linebackers Measurements, Team Interviews
Defensive Backs Arrive, Team Interviews
Thursday, February 27
Quarterbacks, Tight Ends & Wide Receivers On-Field Workouts
The NFL Network will air these workouts live from 4 – 11 p.m. EST.
Running Backs, Linebackers, Specialists Bench Press, Team Interviews
Defensive Linemen, Linebackers Meet the Media
Defensive Backs Measurements, Team Interviews
Friday, February 28
Running Backs, Linebackers, Specialists On-Field Workouts
The NFL Network will air these workouts live from 4 – 11 p.m. EST.
Defensive Linemen, Linebackers Bench Press, Team Interviews
Defensive Backs Meet the Media
Saturday, February 29
Don’t forget to tune into ABC25 at 7 p.m. for First Coast Sports’ NFL Combine show!
Defensive Linemen, Linebackers On-Field Workouts
The NFL Network will air these workouts live from 4 – 11 p.m. EST.
Defensive Backs Bench Press, Team Interviews
Sunday, March 1
Defensive Backs On-Field Workouts
The NFL Network will air these workouts live from 2 – 7 p.m. EST.