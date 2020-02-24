“Mock Draft Season” comes to a head during the final week of February, as the scouts and administration from all 32 NFL teams will be in Indianapolis, Indiana, to check-out the 2020 NFL Draft hopefuls. And the First Coast Sports team has you covered every step of the way.

The hometown, Jacksonville Jaguars hold nine picks in this April’s NFL Draft:

- #9 Overall (First Round)

- #20 Overall (First Round)

- #42 Overall (Second Round)

- #73 Overall (Third Round)

- #106 Overall (Fourth Round)

- #147 Overall (Fifth Round)

- #169 Overall (Sixth Round)

- #186 Overall (Sixth Round)

- #200 Overall (Seventh Round)

Undoubtedly, many of those nine selections will be on display at Lucas Oil Stadium this week.

Below is a look at the 2020 NFL Combine schedule, including a recap of events that have already occurred. First Coast News will have live team coverage from Indianapolis beginning Monday, February 24.

Sunday, February 23

Quarterbacks, Tight Ends & Wide Receivers Arrive, Team Interviews

Monday, February 24

Quarterbacks, Tight Ends & Wide Receivers Measurements, Team Interviews

Running Backs, Linebackers, Specialists Arrive, Team Interviews

Tuesday, February 25

Head Coaches, General Managers Meet the Media

Quarterbacks, Tight Ends & Wide Receivers Meet the Media

Running Backs, Linebackers, Specialists Measurements, Team Interviews

Defensive Linemen, Linebackers Arrive, Team Interviews

Wednesday, February 26

Quarterbacks, Tight Ends & Wide Receivers Bench Press, Team Interviews

Running Backs, Linebackers, Specialists Meet the Media

Defensive Linemen, Linebackers Measurements, Team Interviews

Defensive Backs Arrive, Team Interviews

Thursday, February 27

Quarterbacks, Tight Ends & Wide Receivers On-Field Workouts

The NFL Network will air these workouts live from 4 – 11 p.m. EST.

Running Backs, Linebackers, Specialists Bench Press, Team Interviews

Defensive Linemen, Linebackers Meet the Media





Defensive Backs Measurements, Team Interviews

Friday, February 28

Running Backs, Linebackers, Specialists On-Field Workouts

The NFL Network will air these workouts live from 4 – 11 p.m. EST.

Defensive Linemen, Linebackers Bench Press, Team Interviews

Defensive Backs Meet the Media

Saturday, February 29

Don’t forget to tune into ABC25 at 7 p.m. for First Coast Sports’ NFL Combine show!

Defensive Linemen, Linebackers On-Field Workouts

The NFL Network will air these workouts live from 4 – 11 p.m. EST.

Defensive Backs Bench Press, Team Interviews

Sunday, March 1

Defensive Backs On-Field Workouts

The NFL Network will air these workouts live from 2 – 7 p.m. EST.