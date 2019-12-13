There was always a chance D.J. Chark would be available for Sunday's Week 15 match-up in Oakland: when asked about his sophomore sensation's ankle injury on Monday, Doug Marrone seemed optimistic, noting it was more of a "day-to-day, week-to-week" injury, as opposed to one that would require Chark to be placed on Injured Reserve -- like so many other Jaguars this year.

But there also was always a chance he would not be available.

Marrone and the Jaguars formally ruled Chark out for Sunday's game against the Raiders on Friday, saying the swelling around his ankle has yet to subside. Chark sustained the injury during the Jaguars' 45-10 loss to the Chargers last week. Chark had nine catches for 75 yards in that game prior to his injury.

The former second-round draftee has enjoyed a Pro Bowl-worthy sophomore campaign, racking up eight touchdowns and 956 receiving yards on 67 catches. He ranked among the AFC's top-five receivers in all three categories for much of 2019.

The Jaguars signed wide receiver C.J. Board off their practice squad on Thursday. The Big Cats have already loss wide receiver Marqise Lee and a slew of tight ends to season-ending Injured Reserve.