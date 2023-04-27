Report: Jaguars OL Cam Robinson facing suspension for PED

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle, Cam Robinson, faces suspension from the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle, Cam Robinson, is facing suspension from the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco said the NFL is awaiting results of Robinson's B sample before determining how long Robinson will be suspended. First Coast News has reached out to the Jaguars.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted about the reported suspension citing Sports Illustrated's John Shipley. Due to this being Robinson's first offense, he could be suspended for two, six, or eight games for the 2023 season, the ESPN report states. Robinson could lose $888,888 for each game he is suspended.

Robinson has started 75 games for the Jaguars since being drafted in the second round in 2017. Losing him would raise the question as to who will be his replacement at the position in the interim. Left tackle is an important, premiere position that protects Jaguars quarterback, Trevor Lawrence's blindside when dropping back in the pocket.

The news comes a year to day Robinson signed a three-year $54 million extension making him the 11th richest left tackle contract in the NFL according to Spotrac.