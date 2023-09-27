Ridley hit some bumps on the road during his time with Atlanta. Aside from a suspension, injury and taking a break from the league, it was a rough time for him.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons currently lead the NFC South with a 2-1 record. While the Jaguars are set up for success in London, this game is especially personal for the team.

Not only are they coming off a two-game loss which happened at home, but this will be the first-time wide receiver Calvin Ridley will go up against his former team.

Ridley hit some bumps on the road during his time with Atlanta. Aside from a suspension, injury and taking a break from the league. It was a rough time for Ridley.

Flash forward to now, the wide receiver said he's ready to get this game going and win as a Jaguar.

Jaguars Head Coach, Doug Pederson said the Calvin Ridley he's seen on the field is focused.

“He’ll be excited and being able to see some of his old teammates. Calvin does a great job of focusing on Calvin and understanding his role with what we’re trying to get done. I’m looking forward to seeing how he performs," said Pederson.

Following his performance against the Houston Texans, Pederson said he knows Ridley is not the type to dwell.

“I think we all have a tendency to do that and press a little bit if you have a bad day or bad practice. Coming out the next day and trying to redeem yourself a little bit. My message to him has always been just to be him and do the things that he’s capable of doing.”

On Wednesday after practice, First Coast Sports caught up with Ridley on how he feels playing against a team he used to suit up for. He said the feeling he has is just to win for a new team, the Jaguar way.

"I want us to get on track and look elite, explosive you know? I'm getting myself back to square one, pushing forward and working as hard as I can," said Ridley.

Wide Receiver, Christian Kirk weighed in.

"Whether he [Calvin Ridley] treats it like just another game or not, I know for us, we want to get that win for him," said Kirk.