JACKSONVILLE, Florida — An injury-depleted Jaguars roster has taken another hit.

Defensive backs A.J. Boye (calf) and Tyler Patmon (neck) are not traveling with the team to London to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, reports Jaguars.com's John Oehser.

Patmon was injured and exited in the Jaguars' game last Sunday against the Texans. Bouye did not practice Thursday and was seen in a walking boot in the locker room prior to the Jaguars' Thursday evening flight to London.

This leaves the Jaguars with just four cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey, Quenton Meeks, Tre Herndon and Dee Delaney. Meeks, Herndon, and Delaney are all rookies, with Delaney being promoted from the practice squad Thursday morning.

The Jaguars (3-4) take on the Eagles (3-4) at 9:30 a.m. EST Sunday.

© 2018 WTLV