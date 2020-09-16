Tony Boselli, Jimmy Smith and Fred Taylor among Pro Football HOF nominees

Jaguars trio among the 130 modern-era nominees for Class of 2021

Three of the Jacksonville Jaguars' all-time greats have once again been nominated for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Jimmy Smith, and running back Fred Taylor.

The trio are among 130 modern-era nominees for the Class of 2021, which includes 14 first-time nominees. Among the other finalists include quarterback Peyton Manning, running back Steven Jackson and defensive back Charles Woodson.

That list will be cut down to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January.

The first draft pick in franchise history, Boselli has been a finalist the last four years. Injuries would ultimately cut his career short (seven seasons), but not before Boselli was named to five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections.

Smith, also a member of the Pride of the Jaguars, is the 21st all-time leader in receiving yards in NFL history (12,287). He is the Jaguars all-time leader in that category as well as touchdowns (67).