For a fourth-straight Super Bowl weekend, Tony Boselli sat in his hotel room with his family, waiting for a knock on the door from Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker.

For a fourth-straight year, the knock on the door never came.

Despite once again making the cut as one of the 15 finalists, Boselli was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Boselli was voted to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1996 to 2000 and was a three-time All-Pro selection from 1997 to 1999. He was also named to the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team. Boselli’s Jaguars played in two AFC Championship games during his tenure with the team.

But the 1995 No. 2 overall Draft selection’s career was limited to 91 games due to shoulder injuries. Thus, of the offensive line finalists, he owned the fewest Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections – and no Super Bowl rings.

In his 14th year on the ballot, though, that limited body of work remains a deterrent to Boselli’s eligibility.