Tony Boselli, Fred Taylor named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

This is Boselli's sixth time advancing to the semifinal round of voting, and Taylor's second. Jacksonville native LeRoy Butler is also a semifinalist.

Two Jaguars greats and one of Jacksonville's own are among the 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

The group was narrowed down from an original group of 130 former players to 25 on Tuesday.

The first draftee in franchise history, Tony Boselli, has once again been named a semifinalist for a sixth time. The former left tackle has been a finalist each of the past four years. Boselli starred with the Jaguars from 1995 to 2001, before injuries ultimately cut his career short. There are two other offensive linemen among the 25 semifinalists. Somewhat surprisingly, there are several other semifinalists who have also been a semifinalist in multiple years past, including guard Alan Faneca (6), wide receiver Torry Holt (7) and defensive back-turned-front office executive John Lynch (9).

This is Taylor's second year as a semifinalist in as many years. The Jaguars' all-time leader in rushing yards is the only running back among this year's semifinalists. Taylor's 11,695 career yards remains 17th best in NFL history.

For a fourth consecutive year, former Green Bay Packer and Lee High School (Jacksonville) standout LeRoy Butler is among the 25 semifinalists. A Super Bowl Champion and four-time All-Pro strong safety, Butler is among seven defensive backs to make the semifinals of voting.

Four former players have advanced to the semifinals in their first year of eligibility: quarterback Peyton Manning, defensive back Charles Woodson, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, and defensive end Jared Allen.