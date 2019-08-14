Follow our coverage of the Jacksonville Jaguars with the hashtag #jaguars and #teamsideline.

Jaguars season is back and the First Coast is preparing for their first preseason game at TIAA Bank Field.

The Jags will take on the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night at 7 p.m. The game comes after a preseason loss to the Ravens last week, 29 to 0.

Doug Marrone reiterated to reporters Tuesday his rationale for holding his starters out of last week's first preseason game -- and hinted that many will once again be held out this game as well.

FINAL SCORE: Jaguars, 10, Eagles 24

SCORE: Jaguars 3, Eagles 7 at the end of the third quarter.

SCORE: Jaguars 3, Eagles 7 at the end of the second quarter.

SCORE: Jaguars and Eagles tied at 0-0 at end of the first quarter.

