Have the Jacksonville Jaguars reached a breaking point with Blake Bortles?

At least for Sunday, the team has seen enough from its fifth-year veteran passer. Bortles was pulled in the third quarter after his second fumble with the Jaguars trailing the Houston Texans 20-0.

Backup Cody Kessler replaced him in the lineup. On his second series of the day, Kessler threw a 6-yard touchdown to running back T.J. Yeldon to cap a 10-play, 47-yard march.

Bortles completed six of 12 passes for 61 yards before exiting.

The oft-criticized passer, who was given a three-year, $54 million extension in the offseason, entered the week tied for the league lead in interceptions with eight, including six in the past three weeks. He also ranked 28th in quarterback rating at 81.1.

The Jaguars had lost three of their last four games entering Sunday, including consecutive blowout losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.