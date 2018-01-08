JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars' training camp has taken on a chippy tone since Tuesday. The trash-talking intensity has reached a high volume since the return of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The defensive back missed the first four sessions of training camp practices due to the birth of his daughter in Tennessee, leaving a void in the swagger department. Now back in the mix, Ramsey has reignited the braggadocio flame.

Ramsey's teammates on both sides of the ball are happy to have him and his swagger back in practice.

"Our coaches were actually joking about it, but he came back and now we are finally talking trash – the DBs," fellow cornerback A.J. Bouye said Wednesday. "He brought that aspect back, but you see me and him and our defense out there, and it is a scary sight. We are just trying to get it started now.”

The Jaguars' players on offense are eager to take on Ramsey in coverage. The cornerback has become a measuring stick in passing drills for quarterbacks and wide receivers. While some have been able to produce highlight catches against Ramsey's coverage, it's not a common occurrence.

Despite Ramsey's lockdown ability, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles enjoys testing his passing prowess against the cornerback's coverage ability. Bortles tested Ramsey during 7-on-7 drills on Wednesday and the cornerback got the better of the quarterback with two pass breakups.

“I love throwing at him, throwing at him as much as we can because he makes our guys better," Bortles said following practice. "If you catch a ball on Jalen, that is a good route. He is going to make you earn it. It challenges those guys. I like challenging him as well. There are times in games where people avoid him, so to evenly disperse – I treat it in practice, just go through the reads, pick a side, don’t worry about who is playing corner. We have two really good ones. Through the game week, in preparation, there are some guys you throw away from or don’t throw at as much, but I think it is important in practice to go through the reads and progressions and whoever is running the routes has to try to win against whoever is guarding him.”

Bortles believes Ramsey's presence enhances practice. Ramsey changes the demeanor and rhythm of the sessions with his talent and personality.

“He brings a whole different level of competitiveness," Bortles said. "As far as having him and A.J. [Bouye] opposite each other. They are both really good corners. Two of the best in the league. No doubt about that. Obviously, him and the personality that he has as far as challenging guys and chirping guys and getting in guys’ ears. I think it is good. It is all friendly competition. It is going to make everyone better and I think it will prepare us for whoever we play throughout the season.”

