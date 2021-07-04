Beyond Number One: Christian Barmore

He only played two seasons of college ball, but Christian Barmore is widely considered the top defensive tackle in this year’s Draft. The Alabama redshirt sophomore is our next "Beyond Number One" target for the Jaguars in this April's NFL Draft.

The 6’5’’, 310 pound monster had 9.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks this fall alone. Barmore projects as a three-technique at the next level, and many analysts believe he’s not done growing into his frame yet. And of course, Barmore has that championship pedigree, leading the way for the Crimson Tide defense in the 2020 National Championship.