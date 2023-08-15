"We just want to go up against new receivers, new linemen, new backs and just get a different feel of practicing and understand what we can do"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars wrapped up their final practice of the week at the Miller Electric Center. Following their win against the Dallas Cowboys, the team is ready to keep moving forward.

On August 17th, the Jaguars will have the first of two joint practices with the Detroit Lions in the Motor city.

For fans, it's always good to see your team practice go against another squad during training camp. If nothing else, it's another way for the coaches and players to see how they'd fair against the competition. The practice will take place ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Lions.

Jaguars Defensive Coordinator, Mike Caldwell views joint practices as a clarity check on what's working and what's not working.

"I think any time you can practice against another team, you get a different look; you get a different feel; you get a different style. We're just ready to be able to play against anything. Whatever offense throws at us, we have to be able to handle it, and that's the way we're looking at it. We've practiced against our offense over the last couple weeks, and we know our guys. We just want to go up against new receivers, new linemen, new backs and just get a different feel of practicing and understand what we can do and what we need to work on," said Caldwell.

The last time the teams saw each other was back on December 4th, 2022. The Jaguars were outscored for most of the game and lost in a 40-14 final.

The Lions beat the Jaguars in reaching the first down, 31-14.

"It’s going to be work for us. Last year, we played them in the regular season, and it didn’t go our way," Caldwell added, "we understand their offense, and they present problems for us. So, we’re up there ready to go and see how we stack up against it”.

For Jaguars Head Coach, Doug Pederson, it'll be nice to see the guys outside of their comfort zone.

"It's just good to really see it in a little bit different perspective because we know our defense, our defense knows our offense, and sometimes it just goes back and forth where not too many people win. Here, you get to compete against another team in a controlled environment. Your starters are going to get the bulk of work this week and you're still evaluating. We're still in training camp and evaluating. The fact that we get to see a different team, a different structure, those are all things that are beneficial to us as a football team," said Pederson.