The first-round draft pick out of Alabama went to Atlanta in 2018. After several bumps in the road, Calvin Ridley is back. Now, in black and teal.

LONDON, UK — Early in the first and the Jaguars second drive, Trevor Lawrence gets the look and connects with #0 Calvin Ridley.

Before the first game of the season, it had been 686 days since Ridley scored a touchdown in the NFL, returning back from his 2022 suspension. He totaled 8 catches for 101 yards by the game's end against the Indianapolis Colts.

Since then, he's showed us what he's capable of and continues to prove it.

Ridley hasn't had the easiest journey in the NFL since being drafted back in 2018 by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round.

In October 2021, Ridley took a step away from football to focus on his mental health. On March 7, 2022, he was suspended for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season for betting on NFL games in November 2021, hence the touchdown milestone. He also had a foot injury that resulted in surgery.

Flash forward to now, Ridley is healed, healthy and balling out with the Jaguars as he is quarterback Trevor Lawrence's right-hand man on the field.

If you're living in or near Jacksonville during Jaguars training camp, nine times out of 10, they're the main topic in the room. Now, with our guy, Calvin Ridley; he will also pop up in conversation.

The wide receiver had several cameras on him at all times during training camp. Fans are ready for him to show them what he's got this season, and we've already had a glimpse of it in week 1.