Michael David Smith, NBC Sports

Jaguars owner Shad Khan is attempting to finalize his purchase of Wembley Stadium, England’s premier soccer stadium, and there are suggestions in the British media that he’d move the Jaguars there if he gets the deal done.

The Jaguars are already committed to playing one home game a year in London, but Khan has always insisted that he’s keeping the team in Jacksonville. However, British media outlets don’t seem to buy it.

The Financial Times writes that if Khan is able to complete the Wembley purchase, England’s Football Association “will vacate the premises over the autumn months when the Jaguars play NFL games, with Mr Khan harbouring ambitious plans to bring his US American football franchise to London.” The Daily Mail writes that “Khan made it clear that owning Wembley would ‘protect the Jaguars’ position in London’. He will need approval from the NFL to make that happen.”

But the logistics of having a team based in London may be a greater obstacle than the British media are suggesting.

