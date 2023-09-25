200 British Navy sailors fill the stands at Jaguars-Texans game

Crewmen of the HMS Prince of Wales caught the game while docked in Jacksonville Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Anyone at Sunday’s Jaguars game may have noticed the cheers sounded a bit different than usual.

Two hundred British Navy sailors received free tickets to catch a different type of ‘football’ than they are used to.

“All the locals are nice and friendly to us," said Navyman Gavin Russell. "There’s plenty of beer to be had."

The sailors from the HMS Prince of Wales were in Jacksonville to do trials with American jets and expand their capabilities.

It’s all good," said Newt Britzman. "Played golf the other day, saw an alligator. Got a little bit scared.”

Part of the down time included catching the Jaguars.

“It’s been amazing," said David Brown. "I don’t think we want to leave. If we could stay, that would be great.”