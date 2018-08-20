JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL is a ruthless business.

Most football players spend more than a decade honing their craft in order to receive a shot in the league. While a small portion forges long-lasting careers, a large chunk of NFL hopefuls end up behind a desk or learning another trade by the end of their first year out of college football.

Training camp and preseason football may not seem like noteworthy events to those on the outside, but for those who have invested several years to make it to those opportunities, those "meaningless" days are actually paramount to their life goals. With every roster transaction comes the end of a journey or an alteration of a dream.

The Jaguars are set to cut their roster from 89 to 53 players by Saturday at 4 p.m. Some players will be deactivated for the season due to injuries, others may be traded. However, for the most part, dozens of players will be cut (released or waived) after months of hard work and sacrifice.

Jacksonville will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium. It may be the last time dozens of those players suit up to play the game they love. With that in mind, First Coast News wanted to offer a glimpse into those players' thoughts and emotions as they enter what could be the final stages of their football careers.

We asked 20 fringe players about how it would feel if they were able to secure a spot on the Jaguars' 53-man roster. The answers were honest, optimistic and emotional.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

Jalen Myrick

"It would mean a lot, I love this team. I've got a lot of good friends on this team and it would mean a lot. I feel like I definitely look way, way better than what I did last year. I feel comfortable, I feel confident and I'm doing good."

Allen Lazard

"It's a childhood dream of mine to play at a professional level for whatever sport, and obviously, I found my niche in football. Being able to be here is a true blessing but to be out there on game day, on the active roster, would be even more special."

Tre' Herndon

"[It would mean] everything, just knowing all the hard work [paid off]. It would be a huge blessing, getting the opportunity, and just from there on producing and staying consistent."

William Poehls

"I feel like I've tried my best and done the best I could [this summer]. I have nothing to regret or anything like that. I'd love to be here, it'd be awesome. It'd be the first time I'm not cut after training camp."

Tim Cook

"Everybody has a story and mine ain't too much different from everybody else's [story]. It's a workload and a struggle for a lot of us, so making the team and being that environment every day is a good thing. I take that to heart, I put that out there every day I go to practice, so it'd be really good to see results."

PHOTOS: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints Preseason Week 1

Michael Bennett

"I think this is the place to be in the NFL right now. To be with these guys - over the last couple of years - it’s been rough sledding but I feel like I’ve come back strong and I’d really like to stay in this room. I know the guys really well, I know the coaching staff. It feels like a good fit for me, so to be able to come off two rough years like I have, and then be able to contribute to this team - I know you’re not supposed to have the mentality of owing it to the team - but they didn’t have to keep me for two years but I’d like to produce for this team before I’m gone.”

Donald Payne

It would mean everything. I've been working my butt off since [organized teams activities] and even the end of last season to get to this point again. I had a roster battle in Baltimore last year, wasn't able to finish that one out the way I wanted to, was able to be picked up by the Jaguars. This year, coming around, I think I have a year under my belt so there are a lot more things I know. I'm coming into a new system so I definitely need to catch on quick, but I think I'm in a really good spot so I'm going to finish well."

Quenton Meeks

"It would mean the world. A lot of people have doubted me in this process, so I'm just going out every day and trying to improve every day and count my blessings to even have the opportunity to have a chance to make this team. There are a lot of rookies out there still looking for opportunities, so I'm just blessed to have this opportunity. I'm trying to do whatever I can to make this [roster]. I'm trying to improve every day on defense, make plays on special teams as well."

Shane Wynn

"It's definitely a goal I want to accomplish, especially what happened to me last year [with injuries] and how hard I worked last year. So that's one of my goals this year is to make the 53."

PHOTOS: Jaguars vs. Vikings Preseason Week 2

Hunter Dimick

"[Earning a roster spot] would be pretty affirming, I guess, is the word to use. It's been a pretty long road up to this point with spending the year on the practice squad and switching positions back-and-forth, so it would be a good pay off to all the hard work."

Lyndon Johnson

"It would really mean a lot. I've been playing for a long time and this is the moment I've been really waiting for and working hard to get. It would really mean a lot."

Michael Dunn

"It's what you put in that work for every single day. Obviously, everybody is competing, everybody is out for that 53-man spot. It's would be great. It's what you dream of and the work that you put in for."

Tony Adams

"Especially for this team, it'd mean everything. Just being in this situation to where I'm already here is a blessing in itself. If I had the opportunity, obviously, everybody is working for the same thing, trying to get that 53-man spot, but it's just been a blessing being here and learning from the older guys. If I can prolong that, and have the opportunity to do that the whole season, I think would be great for my career and everybody else who stays around here too."

Manase Hungalu

"Obviously, it would mean everything. Being a tryout player, being this far, I'm blessed to be in this position right now, but to have the chance to make the 53-man roster, that'd be everything I've asked for since I was 7 years old. It'll just be a blessing to me and if it's not this team, it's another team - to just make any 53-man roster - it's just a dream come true."

Brandon Smith

"Everything since the beginning of high school - I started playing football in high school - it would definitely mean everything to me if I made the 53-man roster. Teammates have said if it's not this one, it'll be another one, just make sure when I go out in the game to show people what I've got. I think that's the most important part right there."

PHOTOS: Jaguars vs. Falcons preseason week 3

KC McDermott

"It would mean a lot. Certainly, a validation of hard work. It's something that each and every day, you go out there and fight for. At the end of the day, the [general manager] and the front office guys have to make a decision on what's best for the team. At the end of the day, for me, it would be a great honor to be a part of this team and be part of the 53."

Andrew Motuapuaka

"Just a dream come true, just a blessing so far to be here with this opportunity. Just being on a team would be a dream come true. It's something I've dreamed about since I was a little kid, just being able to say I have made it. It would be a blessing."

Montay Crockett

"It would be an honor to make this team. I just feel as a player, you've got to take advantage of every opportunity. You don't get many chances. But as a player, I just want to be the best team player I can be."

Darius Jackson

"It would mean a lot to me, mostly my family too, because they've seen everything I went through in my life. They've seen all of the obstacles I've had to overcome, so it's just another stepping stone in life. I'm just looking to forward to whatever I have to do to make the team and be a part of the Jags."

Dorren Miller

"It would mean a lot to me, especially since I was 9 years old, it's been my dream to play in the NFL. A lot of people have counted me out, so the fact that I'm here and I did it, it's like proving something to myself and also proving something to those around me. It would mean a lot to me."

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV