The Jaguars made three dozen moves to trim their roster down to 53 players on Saturday prior to the NFL's annual deadline. While the initial 53-man roster is typically a strong indicator of the team's Week 1 depth chart, the waiver wire can easily influence a small grouping within the squad.

With so many potential contributors out there, the Jaguars could look to improve the bottom of their roster with a new influx of talent. Jacksonville's front office will be paying very close attention to other teams' former assets over the next several hours.

The Jaguars will have until noon on Sunday to make claims on the waiver wire.

Marquis Flowers

If the Jaguars are looking for an upgrade over starting strong-side linebacker Leon Jacobs or just want to add more experience to the linebacker position, Flowers could be a solid addition. The Jaguars may want to avoid Flowers prior to Week 1 because his contract would become guaranteed as a vested veteran. However, after the regular-season opener, the former New England Patriots contributor could be an ideal fit for Todd Wash's defense.

Jeremiah Attaochu

The Jaguars seemingly can never have too many pass rushers. While injuries have hindered Attaochu's once-promising career, he could be an intriguing add for defensive line coach Marion Hobby. At the very least, he would be experienced competition for the bottom of the depth chart.

Mark Herzlich

The Jaguars have some unproven depth at the linebacker position right now. While Blair Brown and Donald Payne have experience in the defense, their overall playing time wasn't very heavy last year. Herzlich played for Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tom Coughlin in New York and he could be a solid Paul Posluszny-like addition to the group after Week 1.

Nate Orchard

The Jaguars could be looking to further stock their pass rushing rotation. Orchard may have the ability to rush inside and outside for the Jaguars if they claim him off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. The big-bodied pass rusher may have just needed a change of scenery.

Mario Edwards

The Jaguars have Calais Campbell, Dawuane Smoot and Taven Bryan at the big end position, but Edwards could be an interesting addition to the group. The Florida State alum has started 24 games over the last three seasons and produced 5.5 sacks during that timeframe. He could also be an asset against the run.

Roger Lewis

The Jaguars may look outside of their own wide receiver room to inevitably replace Marqise Lee, who was lost to a knee injury during the preseason. Lewis was a productive player for the New York Giants' lowly offense last season, as he produced 36 catches for 416 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot, 203-pound receiver could be an upgrade over Rashad Greene in the passing game.

Chase Litton

The Jaguars decision-makers said they were willing to house three quarterbacks on the active roster this season. However, sixth-round pick Tanner Lee failed to take advantage of the opportunity. If the Jaguars are looking to groom a young quarterback behind Blake Bortles and Cody Kessler, Litton may have the most promise on the waiver wire.

Josh Adams

The undrafted running back from Notre Dame flashed some potential during training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles this summer. At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, the Jaguars could inherit a big body to add to their running back lineup. With a heavy emphasis on running the football, the Jaguars may want to enhance their depth numbers at the running back position.

Corey Coleman

The former first-round pick may be able to escape waivers untouched due to his rookie deal. After failing in Cleveland and receiving no chance to succeed in Buffalo, maybe Coleman needs to be the one to pick his next stop. The Jaguars want deep threats to take extra defenders away from the tackle box and Coleman's speed could be an asset in that area.

Breshad Perriman

Similar to Coleman, Perriman's first-round rookie deal is likely to pass through waivers unclaimed. While he was an absolute draft bust in Baltimore, the 24-year-old wide receiver from the University of Central Florida should at least be considered as a potential "makeover" flier signing for a team that covets speed. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound played with Bortles at UCF and he is still just in his fourth year in the league.

