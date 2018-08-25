JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Prior to their Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants, the Jaguars released their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season.

On Saturday, the team trimmed its roster down to 53 players in accordance with league rules. The roster has not been changed since and the team has constructed its first depth chart to be distributed to the media.

Below is the team's first unofficial depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB: Blake Bortles, Cody Kessler

RB: Leonard Fournette, T.J. Yeldon, Corey Grant

TE: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, James O'Shaughnessy, Niles Paul

WR: Keelan Cole, DJ Chark, Jaydon Mickens

WR: Donte Moncrief, Dede Westbrook, Rashad Greene

LT: Cam Robinson, Josh Wells

LG: Andrew Norwell, Chris Reed

C: Brandon Linder, Tyler Shatley

RG: A.J. Cann, Josh Walker

RT: Jermey Parnell, Will Richardson

DEFENSE

DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Lerentee McCray

NT: Marcell Dareus, Abry Jones, Eli Ankou

DT: Malik Jackson, Michael Bennett

DE: Calais Campbell, Taven Bryan, Dawuane Smoot

WLB: Telvin Smith, Blair Brown

MLB: Myles Jack, Donald Payne

SLB: Leon Jacobs, Lerentee McCray

LCB: Jalen Ramsey, D.J. Hayden, Tre Herndon

RCB: A.J. Bouye, Tyler Patmon

FS: Tashaun Gipson, Jarrod Wilson, Cody Davis

SS: Barry Church, Ronnie Harrison

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Josh Lambo

P: Logan Cooke

LS: Carson Tinker

KR: Jaydon Mickens, Corey Grant, Dede Westbrook

PR: Jaydon Mickens, Dede Westbrook, Rashad Greene

Below are 10 observations about the depth chart:

1. Moncrief will take over Marqise Lee's role as a starter.

Entering the preseason, Moncrief was buried on the depth chart, despite signing a one-year, $9.6 million contract during free agency. With Lee out of the lineup, Moncrief is easily the most experienced wide receiver on the Jaguars' roster. While the free-agent addition's move to the starting role opposite Cole is noteworthy, Westbrook - who is listed behind Moncrief - had a more impressive training camp and could cut heavily into the veteran's snaps.

2. Mickens will be the Jaguars' primary kickoff and punt returner.

The second-year wide receiver was impressive last year as a punt returner and now he will add another full-time job to his plate. Mickens was kept mostly due to his special teams ability, so the added return job seems logical. It's a bit surprising that the team chose Mickens over Grant at the kick returner spot but in order to keep six wide receivers, you have to get the most out of the bottom of the depth chart.

3. McCray will serve in double duty as a backup.

With Dante Fowler suspended for Week 1, the Jaguars' special teams captain will serve in two backup roles on defense. Since Fowler isn't on the active roster, he isn't featured on the depth chart. The Jaguars have McCray listed as the backup weak-side defensive end and the backup strong-side linebacker. If either Yannick Ngakoue or Leon Jacobs suffer an injury against the Giants, McCray will be asked to step up.

4. The offensive line depth chart is pretty much what we expected.

The starting lineup has been etched in stone since training camp. However, there were plenty of good battles for backup roles this offseason. Wells will return as the backup left tackle, Shatley will keep his job as the backup center, Walker and Reed remain as the backup guards and Richardson takes over the backup right tackle role. While Richardson, Walker and Reed are listed as immediate backups, the Jaguars will probably only dress seven to eight offensive linemen on Sundays. Shatley and Wells will serve in swing roles most likely.

5. Greene is likely to be inactive on game days.

Greene had a nice camp as a receiver but he is currently buried on the depth chart at both wide-out and punt returner. The Jaguars will need to keep Mickens active on Sundays as the team's dual returner and the team already has four capable wide receivers ahead of Greene on the depth chart. While he made the roster, it may be a while before we see Greene in action.

6. The Jaguars' first-round pick is officially Campbell's backup at big end.

Bryan offers plenty of versatility, but unlike McCray and Mickens, he isn't listed at more than one spot on the depth. He is firmly entrenched behind Campbell, who regularly rotates around the defensive line. Bryan will probably follow suit as the Pro Bowl defensive end's main backup. Bryan played three technique at the University of Florida.

7. James O'Shaughnessy will be counted on as the second tight end in 12 personnel.

The battle for the number two tight end job came down to O'Shaughnessy against Paul. The former was able to outperform the latter on offense and will now get the opportunity to play opposite Seferian-Jenkins in two-tight end sets. O'Shaughnessy will need to be a sound blocker, while also showing off his prowess as a receiver.

8. Bennett could have a big role this year.

The Jaguars have Bennett listed as a the backup three-technique heading into Week 1. While Bryan and Campbell will get opportunities to rotate with Jackson this season, Bennett could be asked to step up as an understudy if the starter goes down with an injury. While Bennett has been around the defense for four seasons, he's only played in one regular-season game over the last two years.

9. The secondary depth is as good as its been in a while.

The Jaguars must feel really confident about their secondary at this point. With Ramsey, Bouye, Gipson and Church leading both groups, the depth chart still has some very talented players behind them. Wilson and Harrison showed they could be playmaker in the preseason, while Hayden and Patmon had their moments as well. Herndon and Davis will be counted on heavily on special teams but still have the ability to fill in when needed.

10. Smoot will need to standout to stick around past Week 1.

The Jaguars held on to Smoot with Fowler suspended for the Giants game. If Smoot can't perform to the level the Jaguars desire this week, he may be the one to get his walking papers when Fowler returns. This is a big week for Smoot's Jacksonville future.

The Jaguars will face the Giants at 1 p.m. on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

