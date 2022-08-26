x
Nfl

Fantasy Football top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2022

Which wide receivers are you targeting in your fantasy football drafts this year?

LOS ANGELES — Fantasy football draft season is here as the NFL goes through preseason games ahead of the start of the season on Sept. 8.

The wide receiver position is just behind running backs as the most important with the points receivers can rack up. Multiple receivers this year will be drafted in the first round and many more in the rounds to come. So how do you decide where to go with receivers in the first and second rounds?

The experts from the Locked On Dynasty Football and Locked On Fantasy Football podcasts got together for consensus top 10 wide receiver rankings. According to them, these are the top 10 WRs that should fall in your fantasy football drafts this year.

1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson signals a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

2021 Fantasy Points: 330
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 4th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 320

2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

2021 Fantasy Points: 440
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 1st
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 426

3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after making a catch against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

2021 Fantasy Points: 305
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 5th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 303

4. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, top left, runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

2021 Fantasy Points: 286
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 7th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 247

5. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Bucs

Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) gets past Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

2021 Fantasy Points: 263
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 9th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 278

6. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: AP
Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown in action before of a preseason NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

2021 Fantasy Points: 180 (13 games)
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 32nd (13 games)
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 278

7. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) returns a kick past Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

2021 Fantasy Points: 233
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 19th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 233

8. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: AP
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

2021 Fantasy Points: 344
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 2nd
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 348

9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Credit: AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs before a NFL preseason football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

2021 Fantasy Points: 297
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 6th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 247

10. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Credit: AP
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs with he ball during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

2021 Fantasy Points: 339
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 3rd
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 268

