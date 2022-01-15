Bucs prepare to defend title of 'Champa Bay' in Sunday's Wild Card game

The quest begins Sunday in an NFC first-round wild card matchup at home against the Philadelphia Eagles.

TAMPA, Fla. — Champa Bay fans, are you ready for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles? Hopefully, the immediate answer is "Yes!"

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the Brady-led New England Patriots 17 years ago.

The 2005 and 2018 Super Bowls saw the Patriots take on Philadelphia. Brady is 1-1 in those games.

The quest begins Sunday in an NFC wild-card round matchup at home against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

The teams are meeting in the postseason for the first time since their 2002 NFC Championship Game. The Bucs won that one, advancing to, and eventually winning, their first Super Bowl.

Brady is looking for his 35th career playoff win on Sunday.

Having that many playoff wins comes with a lot of history. On Thursday, Brady was asked if this season, the one where he's passed for over 5,300 yards, is his best one at age 44.

And that includes a season where he threw 23 touchdown passes to Randy Moss in 2007. But is this season with the Buccaneers his best showing?

"It's hard to compare one year to another. I've felt like I want to play as a championship-level player. That's what I've said for a long time and when I'm not able to do that, you know, I said a long time ago, when I suck, I'll retire," Brady said.