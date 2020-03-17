FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady announced on Twitter this morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

He wrote "I don't know what my football future holds."

There is no word on which teams may be may be eyeing.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments." Brady wrote.

"I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each other and everyone of you, and to have the memories we've created together.

You can read Brady's entire statement here:

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter