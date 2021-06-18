Bills' Beasley on being unvaccinated: 'I may die of COVID, but I'd rather die actually living'

'Hi, I'm Cole Beasley and I'm not vaccinated!' is how the Bills wide receiver began his message to his Twitter followers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley tweeted a "Public Service Announcement" with a note expressing his dismissal of the COVID-19 vaccination on Friday afternoon.

Beasley began the message stating, "Hi, I'm Cole Beasley and I'm not vaccinated!" before addressing more about the vaccines administered to prevent the coronavirus spread.

"I have family members whose days are numbered. If they want to come see me and stay at my house then they are coming regardless of protocol," Beasley said in his message to Twitter.

"I don't play for money anymore. My family has been taken care of. ... My way of living and my values are more important to me than a dollar."