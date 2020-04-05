Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL plans to release its 2020 schedule as planned later this week. When it does so, multiple reports say that it will not feature any of the pre-planned international games -- including those in London and Mexico City.

Among those teams scheduled to play outside the United States: the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are slated to play two games back-to-back in London. This would mark the first time an NFL team has played two games outside of the United States in a 16-game season.

In a weird twist of fate, Jaguars fans who were so distraught in January over losing a second home game may now get their wish. For the first time since 2013, Jacksonville may have to play all eight of its home games in Jacksonville.

While the other major sports leagues throughout North America have been forced to suspend and/or alter their season, the National Football League has been largely unaffected up to this point. The 2020 NFL Draft went on as scheduled April 23-25 -- albeit virtually, and not in Las Vegas as previously scheduled. Teams, including the Jaguars, have also begun the voluntary off-season training program, although this is also being held virtually.

Reports say that teams will formally be informed of the cancellation of the International Game series in the coming days. When it is announced, this story will be updated to reflect that.