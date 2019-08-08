Bo Jackson will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch Friday at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's home game vs. the Mississippi Braves. Jackson, the 1985 Heisman Trophy winner out of Auburn, is scheduled to cook in front of a select group of fans before tossing out the first pitch at the 7:05 p.m. game, according to a Jumbo Shrimp news release. He's promoting Bo Jackson's Signature Foods.

Bo Jackson won the 1985 Heisman Trophy and is the only professional athlete in history to be named both an MLB All-Star and NFL Pro Bowler.