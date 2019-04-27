On Monday, Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell told reporters that the Jaguars would stick to "picking the best available player" in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Late Friday night, Caldwell told reporters that the Jaguars did enter Days One and Two with the intent of "coming out of [their] first three picks with a pass rusher, an offensive tackle and a tight end."

So, as for Day Three?

"We'll see."

What we saw: as they did with first-round selection Josh Allen, the Jaguars are focusing on high-character players.

"Temple Tough" was mentioned three times by Assistant Director of Player Personnel Andy Dengler when describing Jaguars' fifth-round selection RyQuell Armstead. Dengler noted how, when scouting Armstead, the running back consistently wore the "lower numbers" the Owls award to the hardest working players on the field. Normally, that's reserved for upperclassmen. Armstead has bestowed the honor since he was a sophomore.

The three-year starter for Temple was 10th in the nation in rushing touchdowns last season (12) and 11th in rushing yards per game (115.8), eclipsing 1,000 yards for the season.

The most unique story about Armstead: he is only the third player in college football to ever rush for 100 yards and record a sack in the same game. After joking in practice how much he'd love to play defense, Temple's coaching staff asked Armstead to fill in for an injury-plagued defensive line.

"Next guy up was me. I just wanted to step up and help the team win," Armstead explained via teleconference on Saturday.

Character.

The Jaguars pick next in the sixth round at Number 178 overall. They also hold the 235th and 236th picks in the seventh round.

This article will continue to be updated throughout Day Three of the NFL Draft.