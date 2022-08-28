Newfound patience guiding Shaq Quarterman in Year 3 with the Jaguars

Quarterman attributes his approach to his 6-month-old daughter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars linebacker Shaq Quarterman enters Year 3 with a chance to be a big time contributor.

But the prospect of a bigger role doesn't distract him.

"I really don't even think about that I think when I get my opportunities I make the most of them and towards the end of camp we'll let the cards fall where they may." Quarterman said. "You can't go about thinking about the results like that when you're in the thick of it so you just work hard and the rest will take care of itself."

Quarterman has a chance to feature as a top four inside linebacker for the Jaguars this year. Ascending up the depth chart has been his obvious goal, but there's something else driving him this year.

"It's been life changing it's always a blessing to have healthy children that's the thing you want first and foremost," Quarterman said. "So it's been great man on the off days I make sure I spend time with her and I talk to her everyday just seeing her grow along with as other things progress in your life man it's just crazy how life works."

Quarterman's daughter Ariana Scott Quarterman, is about to be 6 months old. She's his first child and biggest responsibility.

"Definitely patience you know you bring something in this world and it's no longer about you and your schedule so you have to really mature in a lot of ways that you didn't have to before." Quarterman said. "You have someone to provide for and take care of and just the ways that parents go about making miracles happen for their children is something that I thought I understood being form a big family but having your own is spectacular in the ways that you come through for your kids."