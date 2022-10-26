New contract threatens future of Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has called for the game to be moved on campus so the home team can have a chance to host recruits.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tradition has driven college football for years.

For over 90 years, Florida and Georgia have collided in the Bold City, making Jacksonville the home of one of the sport's greatest rivalries.

But that tradition is being challenged with name, image and likeness deals, the transfer portal and an expiring contract.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart has been outspoken when it comes to the future site of the Georgia-Florida game, saying it hurts recruiting as the schools are not allowed to communicate with recruits the way they would traditionally be able to at a true home game.

A local Gator commit doesn't mind the idea of the game moving.

"It would go from a little rivalry to a super rivalry, because it would be at the swamp against the Georgia players, so it would their fans involved and interaction with them. It would really change it to me at least," said Florida commit, Sharif Denson.

Denson, a senior at Bartram Trail, has been to the Swamp and said he'd love to have a shot at the Dawgs in Gainesville. But he admits he's never been to a game between the two in Jacksonville.

"You see Florida tent next to Georgia tent, you see that red and black next to the orange and blue, you see people having a great time, especially before the game... just sort of sharing in this tradition together," said Jacksonville Historical Society Chair Dave Chauncey.

Chauncey is penning an article on the significance of the game in Jacksonville, a matchup that dates back to the early 1930s.

"It is a cultural experience especially when it comes to college football and how much that matters in of itself, but it is a cultural experience that I encourage people from out of town to experience one time, and they fall in love with it." Chauncey said.

Tradition isn't always what's "in" when it comes to today's day and age, but it can be appreciated for what it's accomplished.

"The people that came before me and before all the people that play football today, they really made the way so that we have all the fans that really electrify and turn up this game, so I appreciate them really," Denson said.

In a joint statement on Monday, both the University of Florida and University of Georgia said they would discuss the future of the game next year before the current contract expires.

The schools went on to say they would consider the tradition of the game along with several other topics.