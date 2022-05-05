New Brunswick football head coach excited to build on success of program, getting over the hump in the playoffs

After five seasons as the offensive coordinator, Garrett Grady will now take over as the head football coach at Brunswick.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since becoming the head football coach at Brunswick, Garrett Grady says his life has been like drinking water from a fire hose.

Lucky for him, he's got a while until preseason camp opens in August. The former Pirates offensive coordinator isn't overwhelmed with learning from the ground up however.

As a matter off fact he knows exactly what this team is striving for as he's been a part of the program for the last five years.

Grady takes over for Sean Pender, who he coached under for five years at Brunswick and prior to that at Pierce County.

Pender left in the winter to take the head coach job at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia.

The Pirates have fallen short in the second round of the playoffs the last two seasons. A mark Grady wants to surpass this season.