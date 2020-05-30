Report: Gators' guard Andrew Nembhard to transfer

Florida's starting point guard the past two seasons is withdrawing from the NBA Draft, finding a new home

After testing the NBA waters for a second straight off-season, Canadian-born guard Andrew Nembhard is expected to return to college basketball in 2020-2021.

However, it won't be with the Florida Gators. Stadium's Jeff Goodman is reporting that the 6'5'' rising junior intends to transfer.

Nembhard has started all 67 games over the past two seasons for the Gators. He increased his scoring output from his freshman year (8.0 PPG) to his sophomore year (11.2 PPG), while also averaging 5.6 assists per game this season. Nembhard posted the lowest assist-to-turnover ratio (2.2) in the SEC. Nembhard was a 2019 All-SEC Freshman Team selection, leading the Gators to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Fellow Gators guard -- and Gainesville native -- Tre Mann is also exploring the NBA Draft waters. Should he return, the rising sophomore would be come the de facto point guard for Florida.